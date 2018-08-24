Never say die: Let’s just say it — “World of Warcraft is old.” Many of you were still in school when it was first released 14 years ago. That said, WoW is still chugging right along and just had its biggest expansion launch ever.

Yesterday Blizzard announced that it moved 3.4 million copies of the Battle for Azeroth on day one breaking all previous sales records for a WoW DLC. Blizzard has not reported subscription numbers since 2015, so it is hard to know precisely how well it has been doing, but those kind of launch figures seem to say it's doing pretty well.

Indeed, TechSpot’s own Cohen Coberly has been playing WoW since Mists of Pandaria. He says he has seen a marked uptick in concurrent players since BoA released on August 14.

“The lobbies have been packed,” he said. “And there's more buzz in the community around this expansion than almost any other prior. So many people [are] discussing the lore and stuff.”

The activity around fresh content releases is always high, but even if Blizzard retains only 10 percent of new or returning players, that would be about 340,000 regular players added to the hardcore long-timers. Those numbers aren’t bad for a game that has been around for almost a decade and a half.

"World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the seventh expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game."

Blizzard kicked off prerelease festivities three weeks before launch with a slew of exclusive pre-patch events, which had the factions going at each other’s throats. Blizzard also plans a lot more content post-release as well.

The first raid called “Uldir” will be on September 4. This event will require 10-30 level 120 players to take down eight powerful bosses for some equally powerful end-game gear. September 4 also marks the beginning of the first PvP season and the introduction of Mythic Keystone dungeon season.

In addition, Blizzard is working on a new mode called “Warfront.” This will task 20 players with working together while incorporating some RTS elements into the game. Developers don’t have a specific timeframe for Warfront other than “the coming weeks.”

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available now for $50 for the standard edition or $70 for the deluxe, which includes exclusive WoW mounts and a pet as well as goodies for other Blizzard games. A monthly subscription is also required, which is still $15.