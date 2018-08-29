If you're a fan of video games, but you don't exactly have a massive budget to go out and pay $60 for all the biggest titles, there are plenty of options out there for you.

For PC gamers, services like Humble Monthly and Origin Access offer substantial, rotating game catalogs at a fairly-low monthly price.

For console gamers, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus are your two main options. Sony wants to convince you to subscribe to the latter with a major new addition to its monthly game catalog: Destiny 2.

This is a bit of a surprise, given that Destiny 2 released just under a year ago. Newer games, particularly big-budget AAA titles, don't typically make their way to subscription services so early.

At any rate, Sony is partnering with Activision to give PlayStation Plus users access to a 24-hour free trial of "Gambit," the PVE/PVP hybrid mode arriving with the game's upcoming Forsaken DLC.

This trial starts on September 1, so you'll have a few days to level up your characters before it begins.

If Destiny 2 isn't your thing, Plus subscribers will also get free access to God of War III Remastered, Sparkle 2, Foul Play, QUBE Director's Cut, and Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition.

For the unaware, Sony's "free" monthly game offers only apply as long as you remain a member of PlayStation Plus. If you ever cancel your subscription, you'll lose access to the games until you renew it again.

The good news is, once you've downloaded the games, they're pretty much yours forever - they won't be rotated out with monthly game additions, and you can return to play them any time you like; again, so long as your subscription is active.

You can give PlayStation Plus (and Destiny 2) a test drive by signing up via the official PlayStation website. The subscription will run you about $9.99 per month, but Sony is currently offering a 14-day free trial to newcomers.