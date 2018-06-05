Bottom line: Forsaken is the third expansion for Destiny 2, following the release of Curse of Osiris in December 2017 and last month's Warmind. It's priced at $39.99 for the expansion alone or $69.99 for the expansion and the annual pass.

Bungie had no intentions of waiting until next week’s E3 trade show to share details regarding Destiny 2’s next expansion.

Set to arrive later this summer, Forsaken features a full slate of content including a prison break set in a part of the Reef players haven’t seen before. There’s also a new weapon type – the bow and arrow – that’ll be available in short-, medium- and long-range varieties and a new game mode called Gambit.

“Like adding bacon to peanut butter and jelly,” Gambit is a competitive PvPvE mode in which two teams of players start out battling AI foes on their own. As the match progresses, you’ll slay enemies and collect motes which can be deposited into a bank in the arena. Doing this creates obstacles for your human opponents in the other arena and at certain times, you can even send over a player from your team to wreak havoc on the opposition and slow their progress.

The first team to fill up their bank, summon their arena’s respective boss and kill it wins the match and presumably scores the best loot.

Destiny 2: Forsaken lands on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

