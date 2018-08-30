Why it matters: Lego's life-size Bugatti Chiron is a first of its kind in many ways and an engineering marvel, especially considering it doesn't use any glue and is drivable with power from Lego components.

Lego earlier this year announced a 1:8 scale Bugatti Chiron model. The $349 toy measured 22 inches long and consisted of nearly 3,600 individual pieces but it pales in comparison to Lego’s latest creation – a life-size drivable Chiron built with over a million Technic pieces.

The Lego Bugatti Chiron is the result of more than 13,000 hours of development and construction. The team set out with the idea that 90 percent of the car had to be built with Lego parts. It utilizes 339 different types of Lego Technic elements including 4,032 gear wheels and 2,304 Lego Power Functions motors. It weighs more than 3,300 pounds, has a functional rear spoiler and a top speed of more than 12 mph.

Impressively enough, no glue was used in the vehicle’s assembly and every Lego element was built by hand.

Le Mans-winning racecar driver Andy Wallace, who test drove the Lego Chiron, said he was immediately impressed by the accuracy of the model and its attention to detail. From about 20 meters away, he added, it’s not obvious that you’re looking at a Lego car.