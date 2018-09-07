What just happened? Samsung recently reconfigured its mobile strategy to put more focus on mid-range devices and we're already seeing some of those changes materialize. Expect even more in the coming months.

Samsung’s mid-range blitz is in full swing. The South Korean electronics giant on Friday announced US launch dates for its Galaxy A6 smartphone and Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet.

The Galaxy A6 debuted earlier this year and was first released in Asia, Europe and Latin America. It sports a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display (1,480 x 720 resolution) driven by an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of local storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD).

The Android 8.0 Oreo handset packs a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture lens and LED flash and a 16-megapixel shooter up front with an f/1.9 aperture, a 3,000mAh battery and the usual gamut of sensors and wireless connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch, meanwhile, features a TFT LCD screen operating at a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chip clocked at 1.8GHz. It’s mated to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage and like the A6, is expandable up to 400GB via microSD expansion. This mid-ranger runs Android 8.1 out of the box and has a 7,300mAh battery.

Samsung’s Galaxy A6 launches in the US on September 14 priced at $359.99. A Wi-Fi only version of the Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch will hit Amazon, Walmart and Samsung on the same day for $329.99 with an LTE version heading to Sprint and Verizon later this year.