Why it matters: Switch gamers will get to experience Blizzard's dungeon crawler starting in November with the definitive Diablo III collection. What fans really want to see, however, is a new Diablo game. Fingers crossed that we'll hear something on the matter in the coming months.

Blizzard last month confirmed what most of us had suspected for a while now – Diablo III is heading to the Nintendo Switch. It’ll take the form of the Diablo III Eternal Collection, a definitive edition that includes the original Diablo III plus the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Rise of the Necromancer pack.

Nintendo and Blizzard said the game would be available on the Switch this year but critically didn’t provide an exact launch date… until now.

Blizzard on Thursday revealed that Diablo III Eternal Collection will arrive on November 2. Digital pre-orders are now being accepted through the Nintendo eShop. You can also opt for a physical copy at retail – either way, it’ll set you back $59.99.

Diablo III for the Switch will support up to four players either locally or through the Nintendo Switch Online service that’s set to launch on September 18. It’ll support online cloud saving, also courtesy of the Nintendo Switch Online service. Buyers will additionally get the Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, a Tri-Force portrait frame, the Cucco companion pet and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.

With BlizzCon 2018 now less than two months away, fans are holding out hope that a true sequel could be announced at the event. Do you think it’ll happen?