Something to look forward to: OnePlus has gained a reputation for building excellent smartphones with flagship specs at cheaper prices, but it will soon expand into another field: smart TVs. Company founder Pete Lau hopes to release its debut television in 2019, meaning we might not have long to wait for the first non-smartphone-related product from OnePlus.

Lau took to the OnePlus forums to reveal the idea. “We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home. We call it: OnePlus TV.”

Speaking to Business Insider, Lau gave 2019 as the potential release window for the OnePlus TV, adding that software updates would make it smarter and more connected over the five years following the launch. “It won’t be something that’s perfect and absolutely complete and revolutionary from the start,” he told the publication.

While he didn’t reveal many details, Lau said he wanted the TV to include an AI assistant. We don’t know if this will be Alexa, Google Assistant, or OnePlus’ own creation, though Lau said he wanted it to include a more visual element. One thing that the television will feature is a built-in camera, which should add video calling functionality. This will doubtlessly raise some privacy questions, but the CEO says it’s something OnePlus has considered, and it will have a solution.

The television’s specs are also a mystery but 4K HDR, which is pretty much standard for high-end TVs, is expected.

The smart TV market is a saturated one, so it will take something special for the OnePlus TV to stand out. Hopefully, the company will be able to offer the television at a competitive price, much like its smartphones.