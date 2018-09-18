In brief: It’s been a busy few weeks for OnePlus, with the Chinese company making headlines related to several of its upcoming products. Now, the firm has announced it is teaming up with Google for a competition called OnePlus Crackables, which will see one lucky winner grab an “ultimate gaming setup” worth $30,000.

OnePlus Crackables is a mobile web game that involves players competing against each other to solve a series of puzzles, or “crypto-challenges.” It’s open to people worldwide and is accessed with a handset using a mobile web browser—there are no special apps to download.

The first 1000 players who manage to beat Crackables' initial three challenges qualify for the next round and will be sent physical “microcontrollers” to continue playing in the competition. The ultimate prize is a 30-grand gaming setup, though OnePlus hasn’t revealed any details about what it might entail. At that price, there must be some pretty serious hardware—could an Acer Thronos-style gaming chair be included? Additionally, those who place second and third will receive “mystery prizes.”

Crackables was developed by Sleep Deprivation Lab, which was founded by Red Dead Redemption’s lead designer and co-writer, Christian Cantamessa. The company has also worked on Rise of Tomb Raider, The Crew, Forza Horizon, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

To develop the campaign, OnePlus also worked with the APAC division of Google Zoo, which “helps brands and agencies unlock the creative potential of Google technology.”

Crackables starts today (September 18) at 8AM EST. Head over to crackables.oneplus.com on your mobile to try it out.

In other OnePlus news, the company yesterday revealed that it will expand into the smart TV market, possibly next year. Additionally, it's been confirmed that its highly anticipated OnePlus 6T won't feature a headphone jack.