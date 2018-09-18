Something to look forward to: Marvel has been crushing it in theaters as of late with hits like Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. With its first female lead set to appear in Captain Marvel, the studio will likely continue to ride the wave of success into the foreseeable future.

Marvel Entertainment on Tuesday published the first official trailer for Captain Marvel. The teaser, which opens with the title character crashing through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store (it is set in the 90s, after all), debuted on Good Morning America and provides our first good look at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel.

The 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first with a female superhero lead, Captain Marvel will tell the story of Danvers – a former U.S. Air Force pilot – as she returns to Earth after joining Starforce. Entertainment Weekly ran an excellent feature on the flick earlier this month complete with exclusive images should you want to learn more.

Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

