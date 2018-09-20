If you're a fan of Capcom's long-running Mega Man series and have been a bit disappointed by the lack of recent franchise entries, it may be time to go back to the basics; specifically, the first few Mega Man games ever released: Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X.

However, given that these classic titles are no longer in production, why are they making headlines across the web? The answer is simple - Capcom has decided to produce them once again, in a limited capacity, as part of its Mega Man 30th Anniversary celebration.

For now, the company is only producing a mere 8,500 copies of each game. 2,000 of these (1,000 for each game) will ship as unique "Translucent, Glow-in-the-Dark Blue" versions.

It should be noted that these consoles are not included with the purchase of either game cartridge. You'll have to buy your own NES or SNES to play them.

According to iam8bit -- the storefront distributing the 30th Anniversary Mega Man titles -- both games will play just like they did back in the 80's and 90's. Furthermore, the game cartridges will ship with a few "Retro Pack-In Surprises," though it's not clear what that means.

If you want to check out the remade game cartridges for yourself, you can view the official store page for Mega Man X and Mega Man 2 on iam8bit's website.

Each game will cost $100, but despite this high price tag, the games are probably going to go pretty fast - as such, if you're a hardcore Mega Man fan, now is the time to snag your cartridge of choice.