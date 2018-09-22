Something to look forward to: For three years 40 Game of Thrones concept artists – the people responsible for every dragon and castle in the show – have been planning this “once in a lifetime” exhibition. It will feature over 80 gigantic and unseen concept artworks, inspired by George R.R. Martin’s The World of Ice and Fire.

The exhibition will be accompanied by uniquely crafted music in each room “allowing the visitor to feel as if they are traveling through these distant countries.” Accompanying excerpts from the Game of Thrones books will be narrated, and to top it all off the exhibition will be held in a previously abandoned industrial complex filled with catacombs. It’ll be an amazing atmosphere for the upwards of 40,000 fans that the exhibition is expecting to see.

Unfortunately, it’s only open for four days from January 23rd to the 27th, next year in Berlin. The artists insisted on making entry free so that as many fans as possible can enjoy the exhibition, but to cover costs they’ve also launched a Kickstarter campaign.

If you want to support the exhibition or simply can’t go, a limited-edition Unseen Westeros book is available from the Kickstarter campaign for around $60. It contains all the artworks and excerpts in the exhibition.