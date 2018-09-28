If Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal wasn't enough to get your attention, the company has some more bad news for its users today.

As reported by the New York Times, Facebook today announced that a recent cyberattack may have compromised the information of around 50 million users. While not quite on the scale of the Equifax breach in 2017, 50 million users is still no small number.

Naturally, though, that number could change. Facebook's investigation into the matter is not yet complete, so it's tough to say how accurate it will be in the end - more compromised accounts could be found, or the issue could prove to be less severe than it seems.

Either way, as a precautionary measure, Facebook has forced "more than" 90 million users to log out of their accounts.

So, what information was exposed? Frankly, we don't know yet. As of writing, all we really know is that a vulnerability in Facebook's "View As" feature allowed hackers to "steal Facebook access tokens," which they could then theoretically use to hack accounts.

"Since we’ve only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed," Facebook's announcement reads. "We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based."

In the interim, while the investigation continues, Facebook has patched the vulnerability and reset the access tokens of all the accounts known to have been affected by this breach.

With that said, we likely won't know the full scope of this issue for at least a few days. We'll update this post if Facebook provides us with any more information.