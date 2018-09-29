Bottom line: Red’s CEO Jim Jannard has revealed that ‘the first run of the titanium [version] is a disaster.” The release date for the Red Hydrogen titanium won’t be met and he hasn’t revealed when they’ll be arriving, but he promises they’re working hard on it.

Another first-time phone manufacturer, another missed release schedule. Red promised wild advancements with the Red Hydrogen One phone, such as a holographic display and the best camera of any smartphone, so it has been met with suspicion from the very start. But considering the fact that the Hydrogen One costs more than the new iPhone XS Max, we expected better.

In a post on Red’s forums aptly titled “The post I don’t want to make,” Jannard went into the details on why they missed their schedule: “I told you how difficult [the titanium version] was to make but I was assured by our ODM (Original Design Manufacturers) and vendors we would make enough for the pre-orders. We didn’t.”

“All Red cameras are made in California at our factory in Orange County. We have control over everything. Unfortunately, we are not in the same position with Hydrogen. We are left to rely on the schedules and representations of our suppliers. In this case… we were let down pretty severely.”

Jannard admits in his post that he’d be pretty pissed too if he was a customer that had pre-ordered the phone for the stunningly high price of $1,595. Deliveries for the pre-orders were already pushed back from October 2nd to October 9th.

As compensation, Red will send the aluminum version of the Hydrogen One (worth $1,195) to anyone that ordered the titanium version. Once the titanium version is up and running, that will be sent out at no extra cost, so the customer will end up with both phones. No word on when that will be though.

Verizon and AT&T will both be launching the aluminum Hydrogen One on November 2nd. It’s currently hard to tell if the Hydrogen One will be any good because anyone who received the pre-release ‘Houdini’ edition was forbidden from criticizing it, so we’d recommend waiting for impartial reviews before running out and getting one.