In brief: In true Good Old Games fashion, the company is handing out another well-received game for free: Shadow Warrior 2. The offer is good for the next 48-hours, and the game is entirely DRM-free and available for offline play or installation across multiple computers. No clients or third-party software are needed to give it a whirl.

If you haven't tried Wild Hog's fast-paced, adrenaline and joke-filled shooter/slasher action franchise Shadow Warrior yet -- published by Devolver Digital, of course -- now is the perfect time to do so.

While the first game will still cost you about $40, its sequel, aptly named Shadow Warrior 2, is now available at the low, low price of $0 on Good Old Games (GOG). If you've been a GoG user for an extended length of time, this probably won't come as a surprise.

As one of the most consumer-friendly storefronts out there, GoG regularly hands out game freebies, and virtually of the titles on its platform are entirely DRM-free and available for offline play. Shadow Warrior 2 fits both of those categories, and it's being handed out as part of GoG's 10-year anniversary celebration.

We've included some footage of the game above so you can see if it's your cup of tea, but given that it's free, you don't have much to lose by at least adding it to your GoG library.

If you decide to play it at some point in the future, there are two main methods of doing so. The first option is to download a "backup copy" of the game from the GoG website or the GoG Galaxy client. Once installed, this copy can be played at any time, with no need to be logged in to Galaxy. Furthermore, they can be installed across multiple computers, with no limitations that I'm aware of.

Alternatively, you can download it directly through Galaxy, unlocking achievements, an in-game overlay, and a few other features. However, like Steam, you typically need to be logged in to the client to play games this way.

You can give Shadow Warrior 2 a whirl right now by visiting its official GoG store page. The free offer is good for the next 48 hours.