The big picture: GTA V is more than five years old at this point but with a couple of mods, parts of the game can be made to look nearly indistinguishable from real life. Just imagine what modders will come up with for games like Red Dead Redemption 2.

There’s a new visual overhaul mod out for Grand Theft Auto V that’s designed for both screen archery and gameplay.

PhotoRealistic San Andreas (PRSA) from L00 is described as an all-in-one and sophisticated visual enhancer that’s compatible with all weather and lighting mods. It uses custom shaders to offer natural and realistic visuals. According to the mod’s description, “endless different looks [are] possible using accurate reproduction of cameras, films, colorgrades and postprocessing.”

As someone that isn’t versed in GTA mod culture, I’ll admit that I’m not terribly certain what I’m looking at here. Some of the screenshots are indeed indistinguishable from real life yet others, especially those featuring certain in-game characters, looks decidedly less real.

The same can be said about footage in the accompanying release trailer where the framerates look a little low. Personally, I’d like to see what the mod looks like when walking around during normal gameplay.

If you want to give PRSA a try, head over to the GTA5 Mods page for download and installation instructions.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.