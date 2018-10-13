PUBG Corporation is on a roll against cheaters, having banned over 13 million accounts since last year when the wide scale campaign started. In the process there have been arrests, fines worth millions of dollars and the implementation of new anti-cheat software. Most recently they’ve convinced PayPal to terminate the accounts of cheat sellers.

An unspecified “prominent cheat software provider,” who has continued operations despite being hit by the above countermeasures, has contacted TorrentFreak to explain why customers must now pay in cryptocurrency. “We have been with PayPal for 12 years selling undetected cheats for multiplayer games but they have decided to lock our accounts and freeze our assets for 180 days. Interestingly, while many of our customers complain that we don’t support PayPal they all sign up at Coinbase, Kraken and BitPay to be able to buy our products. At this rate, we are converting about 7,000 to 9,000 gamers every month to Cryptocurrency.”

The website reports that sales have in fact increased, though it’s hard to verify if that’s true – they might just be saying that out of spite. Intriguingly, they say that they aren’t the first site that this has happened to and are expecting most of the cheating industry to switch over to anonymous cryptocurrency transactions.

PayPal’s email to the website implies that they’re working with PUBG voluntarily, “we are contacting you as we have received a report that your website is currently infringing upon the intellectual property of PUBG Corporation. Such infringement also violates PayPal’s Acceptable Use Policy.”

According to a post on PUBG’s official Korean forums, they’ll also be implementing a new anti-cheat tool and hardware bans with the November 10 update.

PUBG is only the latest game developer on the warpath; you can expect Fortnite and others to be following suit soon. Cross your fingers that creative countermeasures like this will bring an end to cheating in multiplayer games.