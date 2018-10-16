In brief: The Kindle Voyage may have unofficially reached end-of-life status but Amazon isn't abandoning its e-reader line entirely (nor should it). The new Paperwhite features meaningful upgrades in a package that doesn't stray from Amazon's familiar formula.

Amazon on Tuesday introduced a reimagined version of its popular Kindle Paperwhite e-reader featuring a waterproof design and twice the storage of its predecessor.

The new Paperwhite sports a flush-mounted, six-inch display (300 PPI) and comes packed with your choice of 8GB or 32GB of on-device storage. At 8.18mm thick and tipping the scales at 182g, it’s the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite to date.

Amazon’s latest carries an IPX8 rating meaning it can withstand submersion in two meters of fresh water for a period of up to 60 minutes. That’s not to say you’d intentionally want to take the reader swimming but it should withstand an accidental dip in the pool or tub without ruining it.

The new Kindle Paperwhite also supports Audible audiobook playback over Bluetooth and with Amazon’s Whispersync technology, you can transition between audio playback and reading without losing your place.

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite is available to pre-order from today priced at $129.99 for the 8GB model and $159.99 for the 32GB variant. There’s also a model with free cellular connectivity that goes for $249.99. Each comes with a six month trial of Kindle Unlimited. It ships on November 7.