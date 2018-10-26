Why it matters: There is this little game called Red Dead Redemption 2 that I’m only five hours into, but have already put on my GOTY list. Unless something drastically breaks in the latter parts, this is a must-have title in my book.

So, buying RDR2 is a no-brainer, but what if you could get it for free? Better yet — what if someone paid you $40 to pick it up?

Well, Microsoft is doing just that — in a way. If you’ve been on the fence about getting an Xbox One, now is a perfect time to take advantage of a pretty good deal. From now until November 3, if you buy Red Dead Redemption 2, you will get $100 off an Xbox One S or the more powerful Xbox One X. It looks really good on the XboneX.

Gamestop, Amazon, Newegg, and the Microsoft Store are all running the promotion. Not only that, the offer can be combined with bundles that are currently being offered.

For example, Amazon is running an Xbox One S/NBA 2K19 bundle right now for $291. Toss RDR2 in your cart with the package deal, and you’ll only pay $251 at checkout for all three items. The discount is valid for both physical and digital versions of the Rockstar cowboy opus.

Unfortunately if you were hoping for a PlayStation 4/Red Dead bundle you’re just out of luck. However, Sony is giving away a Red Dead Redemption 2 dynamic theme for free to anyone whether they bought the game or not. I know, I know — not too exciting, but hey, dynamic themes usually run about $2, so it’s better than nothing.

The RDR2 dynamic theme adds backgrounds, moving images, and music from the game to the PS4 home screen. You can download it from the PlayStation Store then enable it in Settings -> Themes.