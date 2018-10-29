Apple is in hot water yet again, but this time the public's scrutiny isn't related to issues with the company's devices. Rather, according to Financial Times, one of Apple's suppliers -- Quanta Computer -- may have been illegally employing high schoolers to assemble Apple Watches.

Naturally, if this report proves accurate, this isn't a good look for Apple. Large tech companies have already received criticism in the past for outsourcing their work to companies with poor working conditions in countries like China. Regardless, Apple is doing its due diligence by looking into the allegations, and it will presumably inform the public of its findings at a later date.

9to5Mac says that while students can technically work in factory conditions, they can only do so for a set amount of hours; similar to requirements laid out by US child labor laws. However, if the previously-mentioned FT report is to be believed, Quanta Computer may be requiring its student workers to put in overtime, which could be illegal even if it's voluntary in Taiwan (where Quanta Computer is based).

We'll keep you updated as this story unfolds, but as always, it's best to take unconfirmed reports like this with a grain of salt. At any rate, we'll undoubtedly learn more about Apple's alleged supply chain issues in the coming months.