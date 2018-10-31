While it's impossible to say how well Fallout 76's full launch will go before it kicks off next month, the title's many Break It Early Test Application (B.E.T.A.) woes aren't a great sign of things to come.

Perhaps the biggest problem PC B.E.T.A. testers have faced is the inability to fully download the game. Many users found that their installations were being stopped, and even completely rolled back and deleted.

With such a limited amount of time for users to test the game -- B.E.T.A. sessions only last around 4 hours each -- players with slower internet connections missed their chance to play the game on October 30 after being forced to re-download all the files.

Bethesda understands its users' frustrations, and has decided to extend Fallout 76's PC B.E.T.A. by four hours as a result, according to PC Gamer. This testing time extension applies to Fallout 76's next B.E.T.A. session, which begins this Thursday at 11AM PT.

If you haven't already heard of Fallout 76, it's Bethesda's next big game, but with a twist: instead of being a traditional singleplayer RPG (which Bethesda has not abandoned) Fallout 76 is a multiplayer survival game with base-building mechanics and a distinct lack of human NPCs.

If that sounds like your cup of tea and you want to get in on the early B.E.T.A. testing before the game's full release on November 14, you can pre-order Fallout 76 now via Bethesda's official website for $59.99.