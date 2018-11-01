With the holiday season upon us -- and hopefully plenty of good deals to take advantage of -- we'll be circulating tech deal roundups gathered by our friends at TechBargains about twice a week. We'll make sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here so keep checking in the coming weeks for more. Today's highlights include a deep discount on a Dell 32" IPS monitor, 20% off Roomba's 801 Robot Vacuum and $300 off Dell's G3 hexa-core gaming laptop.

Featured Deals

Laptop & Desktop Computers

Dell G5 15 Intel Core i7-8750H Six-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 6GB GTX 1060 Max Q, Dual Storage for $1049.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1299.99).

Alienware 15 Intel Core i7-8750H Six-Core 15.6" 1920x1080 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 6GB GTX 1060 OC, Dual Storage for $1349.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1799.99).

Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core 13.3" 1920x1080 Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1149.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $1469.99).

Dell Inspiron 17 5000 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 17.3" 1920x1080 Laptop for $629.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).

Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel Core i7-7700 Quad-core Win10 Pro Desktop with GTX 1050, 16GB RAM and Dual Storage for $759 at Dell (use code: INSDT759 - list price $1109.99).

Dell S2719DGF 27" 2560x1440 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $359.99 at Dell (list price $529.99).

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition + Bonus Controller + Xbox $5 Gift Card for $479 at Walmart (list price $603.96).

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2 + 2 Bonus Controllers + Xbox $5 Gift Card for $259 at Walmart (list price $403.96).

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Red Dead Redemption 2 Console Bundle for $399 at Walmart.

49" JVC LT-49MA875 4K UltraHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Built-in Chromecast for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $499.99).

55" RCA RTU5540 4K UHD LED HDTV for $259.99 at Walmart (list price $699.99).

55" Samsung QN55Q7FN 4K UHD HDR Smart QLED TV (2018 Model) for $1297.99 at Walmart (list price $2299.99).

49" LG 49UK6300PUE 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with AI ThinQ + $100 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $599.99).

65" LG 65UK6300PUE 4K UltraHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $799 at Dell (list price $1199).

Anker Nebula Mars II 1280x720 Portable Projector with Dual 10W Speakers for $369.99 at Amazon (use code: BESTMARS - list price $499.99).

Leelbox Amplified HDTV Antenna (Up to 60-80 Mile Range) for $7.99 at Amazon (use code: X96SBXD2 - list price $26.99).

Out Tomorrow: Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition Console Bundle for $359.99 at Amazon.

Out Tomorrow: Diablo III Eternal Collection (Switch) at Walmart and Amazon for $59.99 at Walmart.

Electronics & Components

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless 87-Key Cherry MX Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).

Silicon Power 128GB High Speed MicroSD Card with Adapter for $17.99 at Amazon (list price $24.99).

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Cherry MX Speed Mechanical Keyboard for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND M.2 2280 Solid State Drive for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $189.99).

WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND 2.5" Solid State Drive for $139.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99).

Seagate Expansion 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).

Cooler Master ML240R MasterLiquid RGB AIO CPU Liquid Cooler (Supports Intel/AMD) for $88.99 at Amazon (Clip $15 Coupon - list price $119.99).

DC Bench 4 Digital Variable Power Supply (0-30V/0-5A) for $47.29 at Amazon (use code: PX9H532H - list price $89.99).

Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $24.99 (256GB for $60) at Amazon (list price $41.99).

SanDisk Ultra 1TB 3D NAND SATA III 2.5" Solid State Drive for $143.99 at Amazon (list price $178.99).

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Bluetooth Smartwatch with Built-in GPS for $242.99 at Amazon (list price $349.98).

Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more

Anker PowerPort+ 6 Quick Charge 3.0 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger for $26.39 at Amazon (use code: ANKERB26 - list price $32.99).

dodocool 7-in-1 USB Type-C Hub with SD Card Reader and 4K Output for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: WBMKYC28 - list price $49.99).

Yale Assure Smart Lock with Apple Homekit and Siri Integration for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $219.99).

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $383 at Walmart (list price $499.99).

Jackery 67,000mAh 240Wh Portable Power Station with AC Outlet, 2x USB Ports for $239.99 at Amazon (use code: TBECALES - list price $299.99).

Eton American Red Cross Emergency Weather Radio with Solar + Crank Charging, Flashlight, USB Charger for $35 at Amazon (list price $69.99).

Sengled 60W-Equiv Smart RGB LED Bulb with Bluetooth Speaker for $24.99 at Amazon (use code: 50SWIZ39 - list price $49.99)