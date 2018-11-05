In brief: As the use of ad blockers grows, some websites have resorted to displaying abusive or irritating ads to make up for lost revenue. With Google's Chrome 71 update, though, the company will be combating these practices by automatically blocking every ad on a given website if even a handful of harmful ads are allowed to run wild.

Anybody who has used the internet for an extended period of time is probably familiar with the many ways advertising can go wrong. Though the worst offenders are pretty easy to spot -- pop-ups, for example -- they aren't always easy to avoid.

Ad blocking browser extensions are the obvious answer to most advertising woes, but they aren't perfect. Some of the more sinister ads out there can still mysteriously bypass that type of protection, redirecting users to shady websites, or locking their browser down with fake, unskippable warning messages.

If you're reading this article, you probably already know how to deal with those problems. However, less tech-savvy users fall victim to predatory advertising every day. To help reduce that possibility, Google is rolling out an improved anti-abusive ads feature with the upcoming Chrome 71 update.

The feature will effectively block every ad on a website if it regularly displays abuse advertisements such as the ones mentioned above. This means even ads Google would ordinarily consider harmless will be blocked if site owners do not pull them within 30 days.

While every website handles advertisements a little differently, for our part, we try to avoid running any form of intrusive ads in the first place. We have strict guidelines regarding the advertising formats that are allowed to run on TechSpot, and as a result, you won't ever see us running pop-ups, overlays, or other irritating (and potentially harmful) ads here.

Ad impressions are one of the primary ways TechSpot stays afloat, so it's in our interest to provide you with the best user experience we can. That means we tend to show fewer ads per page than other publications, while also using asynchronous loading to reduce page load times.

If you'd like to take advantage of Chrome's future abusive ad protections, you can look forward to the feature's rollout sometime in December, when Chrome 71 is expected to launch.