In brief: Companies have long offered video game consoles as a ‘free gift’ to consumers who buy their goods, but they tend to be given away with electronic devices. US jewelry retailer Helzberg Diamonds, however, is offering a Nintendo Switch to customers who spend $1200 or more before December 24.

Helzberg Diamonds is no stranger to such giveaways. Back in January, the company ran a promotion that saw it give away an Xbox One S to customers who spent over $999 on products.

The Switch costs around $300, so you’re obviously forking out a much higher price to get one for ‘free.’ But there will likely be some people who choose Helzberg Diamonds over other jewelers just because of the console offer.

For those after some jewelry that isn’t as expensive but would still like a freebie, the company is giving away a Google Home Bundle with site-wide purchases of $599.99 or more. Normally priced around $129, the smart speaker is a rival to Amazon’s Echo line.

Helzberg Diamonds warns that merchandise cannot be returned without the Nintendo Switch system or Google Home Bundle in their original unopened packages.

For gamers getting engaged, receiving a Nintendo Switch will likely make shelling out $1200 on a ring a bit easier to swallow.

Over in the UK, mobile network operator EE is giving away a Switch when customers take out contracts on new phones from Huawei, including the excellent Mate 20 Pro, and Nokia.