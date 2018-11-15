What just happened? Following the Note 7 disaster, Samsung will forever be associated with exploding phones, but it isn’t the only company whose handsets have been known to go up in smoke. An iPhone X is alleged to have “got hot and exploded” after its user installed the iOS 12.1 update.

Rahel Mohamad, a resident of Federal Way, Washington, owns the device in question. He claims his 10-month old Apple handset "just go hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to [iOS 12.1]."

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Mohamad said the iPhone X was in the process of being updated to iOS 12.1 when he started charging it. Following the completion of the update, he says the phone started to “smoke and caught fire” as soon as it turned on.

Mohamad adds that he used the bundled Lightning cable and wall adaptor, and that he’d stopped charging the phone before the “explosion” took place. “When I held the phone it was very hot, and I drop the phone immediately. Then it started to smoke,” he told the publication.

That's definitely not expected behavior. DM us, so we can look into this with you: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) 14 November 2018

Mohamad reached out to Apple via Twitter and included some photos of the damaged device. The company’s support team replied that it was “definitely not expected behavior,” which seems like they’re pointing out the obvious. He says Apple has asked him to send in the iPhone X so it can investigate the matter.

Assuming this is real, Apple’s unlikely to be worried. There have been plenty of other reports of exploding phones, some of which involved Apple handsets, but they’ve all been isolated incidents.

Main image credit: @rocky_mohamad