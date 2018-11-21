Why it matters: No Man's Sky stumbled hard out of the gate as Hello Games over promised and under delivered. Remarkably enough, the studio has managed to redeem itself in the more than two years that have passed, building No Man's Sky into the game it should have been in the first place.

It’s been just over three weeks since Hello Games launched The Abyss, a major update that added underwater elements to No Man’s Sky. Imagine the surprise, then, when gamers uncovered an unlisted trailer on the developer’s YouTube channel for Update 1.75, Visions.

Discovery of the trailer was first shared yesterday on Reddit. Given the recent arrival of The Abyss, some speculated this may not be ready until next month at the earliest but fortunately, gamers won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on it.

Perhaps expedited by the trailer’s leak, Hello Games has since officially introduced the Visions update which promises new planetary biomes, more colorful worlds, new fauna and flora, new creatures, new types of water, archaeology, salvaging and much more. Heck, there are even rainbows.

Based on what’s shown in the trailer and the screenshots on Hello Games’ website, the update really ratchets up the aesthetics in No Man’s Sky.

Look for Visions to drop on November 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The full changelog can be viewed on the Visions landing page.