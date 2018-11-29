In context: The last few weeks have seen numerous reports on Apple’s weaker than expected sales of its latest iPhones, especially the iPhone XR. But according to a company executive, the cheapest of the three new handsets has “been our most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available.”

The comment came from Apple's VP of product marketing, Greg Joswiak, in an interview with CNET. He was likely commenting in response to claims that Apple had slashed iPhone XR production.

For many people, the iPhone XR’s starting price of $749 makes it a more appealing prospect than the $999 iPhone XS or $1,099 iPhone XS Max. But despite plenty of good reviews, its launch saw the shortest lines outside of Apple stores in the company’s history.

Earlier this month, word arrived that iPhone XR production orders had been slashed as demand failed to meet expectations. Soon after, it was reported that Apple had done the same thing with the iPhone XS and XS Max. Additionally, the XR recently received a $100 price cut in Japan to try and boost flagging sales in the country.

The important thing to remember here is that Joswiak doesn't deny the production cuts—he never mentioned that issue—he’s just saying that the iPhone XR is the best-selling iPhone at the moment. Now that Apple no longer reveals its official shipment numbers, we don’t know exactly how well, or poorly, the latest handsets are performing compared to last year’s models.

Lower unit sales won’t be too concerning for Apple. Despite moving fewer units, the increased Average Selling Price of its iPhones is helping the company to record revenues.