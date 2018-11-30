Toyota’s robotic humanoid avatar designated T-HR3 has just received a significant upgrade. The robot is controlled remotely in virtual reality by a user in a specialized base unit consisting of a VR headset and strap-in arm and leg controllers.

Previously the bot had to be wired to the control unit limiting its range. However, Toyota has partnered with Japanese-based mobile provider NTT DoCoMo to equip the avatar with 5G wireless capability. The T-HR3 can now be controlled from up to 10km away.

Toyota plans to publicly demonstrate the robot on December 6 at a DoCoMo Open House event at the Tokyo International Exposition Center (aka Tokyo Big Sight). Don't worry if you can't make it to the showing. Toyota released a sneak-peek video (above) showing some of the T-HR3’s capabilities.