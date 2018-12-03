Highly anticipated: Now that the RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti are here, PC fans eagerly await the arrival of Nvidia’s next graphics card. Based on a series of leaks by YouTube channels and social media personalities, the Titan RTX is on its way—and it might be here sooner than expected.

Gavin Free from YouTube’s The Slow Mo Guys uploaded a photo to Instagram showing off his PC—and cat. The post included a message about upgrading the GPU, and you can clearly see a Titan RTX inside the case.

Another image of the card appeared on Google Brain co-founder Andrew Ng’s Twitter account. The open PC, which included some fairly horrendous cable management, exposes Nvidia’s flagship.

Trying out some new hardware to reduce Landing Light’s inference time. If you want to work on applying AI to brand new industries (such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, ...), look at our open positions! https://t.co/OsLsQbzZVq pic.twitter.com/12W95bN1EL — Andrew Ng (@AndrewYNg) November 30, 2018

Over on YouTube, Linus Sebastian pulled a Titan RTX box out twice during The WAN show, and it makes a lengthy appearance on a recent JayzTwoCents video (2:18 mark).

With all these ‘leaks’ arriving simultaneously, this is obviously a marketing campaign by Nvidia to whip up hype over the new card, which will likely launch quite soon.

We don’t know much about the Titan RTX, but it’s expected to have a full implementation of the TU102 chip, much like Nvidia's $10,000 Quadro RTX 8000. So, we can expect 4,608 CUDA cores, 72 RT cores, and 576 Tensor cores, along with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, putting it ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti's 68 RT cores and 11GB of GDDR6.

With the RTX 2080 Ti priced at $1200, expect the Titan to cost an eye-watering amount of money, perhaps close to $3000. But these cards are aimed as much toward professionals and researchers as they are (rich) gamers.

As for a release date, it seems unlikely that Nvidia would launch this kind of campaign if the card weren’t on the horizon. If you want bragging rights and what will doubtlessly be some unbeatable gaming performance, be prepared to empty your savings accounts very soon.