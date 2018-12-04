In context: Anytime some new gadget is released YouTubers race to tear it apart, hack it, or otherwise find things that it was not necessarily meant to do. It generally doesn't take long to find an exploit, cheat, Easter egg, or alternative use.

The PlayStation Classic has only been out for just over a day, and someone has already figured out how to access the emulator settings. According to a user who goes by the name Nibel on Twitter and runs the YouTube channel "Retro Gaming Arts," he and his buddy stumbled upon the menus by accident.

Kotaku revealed last month that the PlayStation Classic would be using the PCSX ReARMed PlayStation emulator. This open source emulator is a fork of PCSX Reloaded built specifically for ARM-based platforms. Reloaded has been around since 2013 for Windows and macOS, so some readers may already be familiar with it.

Nibel and his friend were experimenting with a PS Classic. After taking it apart they plugged in a USB keyboard (note: it is not necessary to disassemble the unit for this to work). Hitting the escape key brought up an option to open the “PCSX Menu.” This gives users access to several options and submenus for setting various aspects of the PlayStation emulator including multiple save states, scanlines, cheats, show FPS, and more.

So, turns out you can access the emulator settings of the PlayStation Classic by plugging in a keyboard and pressing Escape



Later they found out that not all keyboards will work for this. Viewers in his live stream were able to narrow it down to primarily Logitech and Corsair keyboards. However, there could still be other brands that may work.

Nibel cautions viewers to use these menus at their own risk. He only discovered the settings yesterday and has not had a chance to experiment with them much, but he did screw up one game with his fiddling. Fortunately, there is a reset option, which fixed the glitch.

Since PCSX is intended for use on various types of computers, many of the settings are there to configure the emulator to work on particular hardware setups. So naturally, if you mess with the wrong settings, you may experience adverse effects including ruining the PS Classic.

“Do this at your own risk. We don’t know if it can brick your system,” Nibel warns.