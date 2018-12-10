Something to look forward to: Back in November last year, Tesla unveiled its upcoming $200,000 Roadster. The company claims that with a 0 – 60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, it will be the “fastest production car ever.” Now, the firm has released a video of the EV's first test rides, showing the effects that kind of acceleration has on people.

Going from a stationary position to 60 miles an hour in under two seconds elicits a similar response from most passengers, which is to use the words “Holy” and “God” in combination with some other phrases, most of them explicit.

Tesla’s Model S P100D is no slouch itself, able to do 0 – 60 in 2.5 seconds while in ludicrous mode. Some owners have managed to get that time even lower, but the Roadster still has it beat.

Other stats include a 0 – 100 time of 4.2 seconds, and it can do a standing quarter mile in 8.8 seconds. And while some EV’s top speeds aren’t as impressive as their acceleration, the Roadster can reach over 250 mph—not too far off Koenigsegg’s Agera RS hypercar, which one driver took to 277.9 mph.

Other impressive specs include a 200 kWh battery that will offer around 630 miles of highway driving, four seats, three motors, all-wheel drive, and torque steering.

$200,000 is a pretty steep price to pay for a car, but it’s a lot cheaper than the Koenigsegg’s Agera RS’ approximate $2.1 million price tag, or the £2.7 million you’d pay for a Bugatti Chiron. If you’re determined to own the quickest EV out there, the Roadster will be available sometime during 2020.