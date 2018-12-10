More and more big players in the game industry are moving away from Steam as their sole distribution platform, and Bethesda has been one of the latest companies to do so.

Fallout 76 on PC was only available directly through the Bethesda.net game distribution client - it could not be purchased through Steam or any other third-party platforms. Now, evidence has surfaced that suggests the company may do the same for ID Software's upcoming Rage 2, the sequel to 2010's Rage.

The chaotic, Mad Max-like shooter has not appeared for pre-order on Steam and attempts to pre-purchase the game through popular key-selling website Fanatical displays a message warning users that all sold keys are for Bethesda.net, not Steam.

Furthermore, attempting to pre-order the game directly from its official website will only give you the option to purchase through Bethesda.net; Steam isn't listed anywhere.

All of this combines to make it fairly clear that, at least on launch, Rage 2 will most likely be a Bethesda.net exclusive - for better or worse.

That doesn't mean the game will never arrive on Steam, but for now, it's not looking good. If Rage 2 does well enough, Bethesda's future games (perhaps even main series entries like The Elder Scrolls 6) might never arrive on platforms other than Bethesda.net.