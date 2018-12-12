Facepalm: Despite pleas from fans, Nintendo isn't budging on its Classic console stance. The NES and SNES Classics will be the only retro machines Nintendo releases; all other classic IP will be funneled through the Nintendo Switch Online platform.

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé last month rained on the parade of those hoping to add a Nintendo 64 Classic Edition to their collection of miniature retro consoles this holiday season.

In an interview with Kotaku in mid-November, Fils-Aimé kinda-sorta left open the possibility of an N64 Classic at some point down the road. His recent question-and-answer session with The Hollywood Reporter, however, slams the door shut on that possibility.

When asked about plans for another classic console, Fils-Aimé reiterated that the current systems (the NES Classic and SNES Classic) are the extent of their Classic program. The Nintendo executive added that they’ve been clear that in the Americas, these systems are only going to be available through the holiday season. Once they sell out, they’re gone. “And that’s it.”

New #NES games have been added to #NintendoSwitchOnline – Nintendo Entertainment System. Wield the deadly Dragon Sword in Ninja Gaiden, save the day as Toad in Wario’s Woods, and help Lolo rescue his love in ADVENTURES OF LOLO!



See the full line-up: https://t.co/l0HWXzma2W pic.twitter.com/TWcSiHkPaq — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 12, 2018



The only way that consumers will be able to continue participating in classic content is through the Nintendo Switch Online service which today add three (technically five) new titles to its library: Adventures of Lolo, Ninja Gaiden and Wario’s Woods as well as SP versions of Dr. Mario and Metroid.

Image courtesy of robtek via Shutterstock