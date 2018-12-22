Big quote: "I’m excited to announce that in the new year we’ll launch a new adaptive performance platform in basketball at the $350 price point," Nike’s CEO Mark Parker said in an earnings report. "We have a smart shoe designed for the perfect fit, and it’s a major step in advancing and connecting our digital transformation to product."

While the return of the infamous self-lacing shoes is no shock – the use of 1.0 in the original’s name being a bit of a giveaway – being less than half the price of the originals is a pretty sweet deal. According to Nike Executive Vice President Andy Campion, the Hyperadapt 2.0 will arrive in Spring next year.

Back in 2016, Nike announced the Hyperadapt 1.0, a “robotic” basketball shoe that automatically tightened its shoelaces once a sensor was tripped in the heel. The cost was pretty steep at $720, but nearly three years later, it’s still the only pair to be available to the public. Puma has been putting on the pressure, however, releasing a limited run of 30 self-tightening sneakers that could be controlled via an app.

The only confirmed info for the Hyperactive 2.0 is the price - $350. While it’s still a ridiculous amount for a basketball shoe, as a pioneer of one of the coolest pieces of sci-fi tech, it’s forgivable. If you’d rather pay a little less, however, rumors have it that the future will deliver. Research on the project has been continuing for more than a decade, according to Bay McLaughlin, COO and co-founder of Brinc and one of the lucky few who received a self-lacing Puma.

Back to the Future got some funky things right, like drones, biometrics and digital payments, but almost nothing was as cool as self-lacing shoes. Now, all we’re waiting for is a hoverboard that doesn’t catch on fire and burn your house down.