Facepalm: Despite its relatively lackluster reviews, the Netflix original movie Bird Box shattered records with more than 45 million viewers in its first week. It has also spawned yet another stupid internet challenge.

The Bird Box challenge has people donning blindfolds and attempting to complete tasks seen in the movie such as closing the blinds, navigating the house, and even driving (below). It is only a matter of time before someone winds up in the hospital.

When Netflix got wind of the challenge, it issued the now almost standard disclaimer/warning, telling people not to participate for safety’s sake.

“Can’t believe I have to say this,” a spokesperson on the official Netflix Twitter account tweeted out. “PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019, and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Minor spoiler ahead, so scroll to the embedded tweet if you haven't seen the film yet.

In the movie, Sandra Bullock has to take her children down a river blindfolded because when seen, the monsters in the film cause people to go psychotic and kill themselves.

Participants in the Bird Box challenge have videoed themselves running into walls, trying to dodge ping-pong balls, and one fellow even attempted driving with his hat pulled over his eyes. Granted, sometimes the videos are funny, but someone is eventually going to get hurt, like that guy that almost gave his toddler a concussion by running him into a wall (above).

It is a sad commentary on the human condition that we now have to have warning labels telling us not to do stupid and dangerous stuff that can hurt or potentially kill us. Personally, I’ve always been of the philosophy: “Have at it.” Let Darwin’s theory run its course. Of course, I’m a long time cynic who lost faith in humanity years ago.