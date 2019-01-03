Something to look forward to: When movies complete their cinematic run and are released on home media, they often come with added extras to entice buyers. Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is no different, offering fans of the band the chance to see a complete recreation of their Live Aid performance.

The story of Freddie Mercury and Queen arrives on Digital Download on January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 12. The main included extra is ‘The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Cinemas.’

Bohemian Rhapsody included a 14-minute reproduction of Queen’s Live Aid performance, but the actors filmed a 22-minute sequence of them performing the entirety of the band’s set. Buyers of the home release will be able to watch this tribute, which includes two never-before-seen songs: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You.”

The Blu-ray and Digital releases also contain behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and a look at the making of the film.

Bohemian Rhapsody didn’t have the easiest of productions. Freddie Mercury’s role was originally set to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen, better known as the man behind characters such as Borat and Ali G. But disagreements over the sanitized portrayal of the singer saw him replaced by Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek. Director Bryan Singer was also fired for repeated absences, leaving Dexter Fletcher to complete the film.

Bohemian Rhapsody received mixed reviews on release, but it was another 2018 movie where cinema-goers disagreed with critics: it became the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year, made almost $670 million worldwide, and is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.