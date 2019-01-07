Bottom line: Form factor is what sets aside Acer's Predator Triton 900 from anything else. The smaller Triton 500 will be more practical and affordable for most people looking for a portable gaming machine.

Convertible laptops and 2-in-1 form factors have evolved greatly over the past few years. Acer has now come out with its own premium gaming laptop with an exotic hinge system. The Predator Triton 900 is easily adjusted to be a tablet or a traditional laptop.

Arriving with all of the latest high end hardware, the Triton 900 offers a GeForce RTX 2080 that powers a 17-inch 4K IPS touch screen with G-Sync. A six core 8th gen Intel Core i7, PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, and up to 32GB of memory ensure that everything will run as smoothly as possible.

For those that may not be completely sold on PC gaming or just really enjoy the feel of a controller in hand, an Xbox wireless receiver is included so that games on Windows 10 can be played with an Xbox controller.

Measuring in at 0.94 inches thick and having a relatively wide body, the Triton 900 is by no means small. However, it is still reasonably compact for the hardware it contains. The Predator Triton 500 arrives as a 15-inch alternative with a more traditional gaming laptop appearance.

At only 0.7 inches thick and tipping the scales at 4.6 pounds, the all-metal chassis contains excellent components. An RTX 2060 or RTX 2080 with Max-Q design, the same Core i7-8750H processor, two 512GB PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, and up to 32GB of memory are available. Display options are the biggest change. Instead of a 4K panel, the 15.6-inch screen is 1080p with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Pricing on the Triton 500 starts at $1,799 for the RTX 2060 model. To get an RTX 2080, it will set you back $2,499. For the fully loaded configuration, a Triton 500 will go for around $2,999. It will become available in February 2019. Acer's Predator Triton 900 starts at $3,999 with availability in March.