Something to look forward to: It seems mice, headsets, and keyboards aren't enough for gaming peripheral maker Razer. Now, the company is expanding its business into the realm of gaming monitors - and their flagship offering, dubbed the "Raptor 27," is pretty impressive.

Despite never having created a device in this particular part of the gaming PC market before (although it has tried a couple of times), Razer seems to know exactly what PC gamers look for in their high-end gaming monitors.

The Raptor 27 features a 1440p IPS panel, ultra-slim bezels, a 1ms response time, and a rapid 144Hz refresh rate. To top it all off, the monitor houses AMD's adaptive sync technology, FreeSync. In true Razer fashion, the monitor also has a fully-customizable "Chroma" RGB light bar running around the base of its stand.

Going back to what we said about Razer's being in tune with its audience this time around, the Raptor 27 can also be tilted backwards at a 90-degree angle, giving you easy access to its rear ports.

That's a small change, but certainly a welcome one - it seems fiddling blindly with monitor cords or tipping your device on its side will be a thing of the past for Raptor 27 owners.

With all the good stuff out the way, let's talk about the elephant in the room: the price. The Raptor 27 is fairly expensive at about $700, which is a couple hundred dollars more than you might expect to pay for similarly-specced competing monitors on the market.

Regardless, if you're simply a huge Razer fan (or you have cash to burn), you can look forward to snagging the Raptor 27 later this year, though we don't have a specific release date yet.