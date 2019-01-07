What just happened? Lenovo at CES 2019 on Monday introduced its most powerful line-up of Legion gaming laptops to date. The company also announced a bevy of other Legion-branded peripherals and will likely have more to follow as the week progresses.

It starts with the Legion Y540 laptop which offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate that’s powered by Intel Core processors, the latest Nvidia GeForce GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 256GB PCIe SSD / 512GB SATA SSD / 2TB HDD (Optane ready).

Those craving a bit more power may want to check out the Lenovo Legion Y740. Offered in 15-inch and 17-inch variants with a G-Sync display, these machines are powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5-8300H or Core i7-8750H processors, the latest Nvidia GeForce GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD / 512GB SATA SSD / 2TB HDD (the 17-inch is Optane ready, we’re told).

Buyers also get a 100 percent anti-ghosting Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard, Dolby Atmos sound and an improved Legion Coldfront cooling system.

Our pre-announcement press releases for both products mention “unannounced Nvidia GeForce GPUs” but these are almost certainly the new RTX-class parts Nvidia recently shared at CES.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 starts at $929.99 and will be available from May 2019. The top-of-the-line Legion Y740, meanwhile, starts at $1,749.99 and $1,979.99 for the 15-inch and 17-inch models, respectively, and goes on sale next month.