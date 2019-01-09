AMD's been on a roll for the past couple of years since Ryzen and products derived from the same architecture saw the light of day. Not coincidentally, AMD was the S&P 500's top performing stock of 2018, catching everyone's attention as an up and coming tech leader that is seriously challenging the likes of Intel and Nvidia.

Update: AMD Radeon VII: world's first 7nm gaming GPU is 25-35% faster than Vega 64, ships February 7 for $699

CEO Lisa Su is set to take the stage today at one of CES 2019's most awaited keynotes. AMD just happens to be getting a high profile spot at the show for the first time ever. Earlier this week AMD launched new Ryzen Mobile processors, some aimed at entry level gaming laptops and other budget oriented chips aimed at Chromebooks. However everyone's assumption is that the most interesting announcements have been reserved for the keynote.

Plenty of discussion around 7nm will take place, as well as AMD’s datacenter and mobile products. Expect teasers and roadmap updates for Ryzen 3000 and next-gen Navi GPUs. There’s also a chance AMD will announce a consumer 7nm Vega II GPU, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store.

The keynote starts at 9am Pacific time (12pm ET, 5pm GMT) and you can watch it live right here. Later in the day we'll provide additional coverage related to the keynote and our analysis on what's coming from AMD.