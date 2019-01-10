Why it matters: Great news for anyone who likes to pack a ton of super-high resolutions photos, along with 4K/8K videos, onto their SD cards. At CES, Lexar has just announced the first 1TB SDXC memory card that you can now buy.

Back in 2016, SanDisk unveiled a prototype SDXC card that also came with a one terabyte capacity, but a final commercial product never arrived. Now, it’s been beaten to the punch by Lexar’s Professional 633x line of SDHC and SDXC UHS-I cards, which have capacities ranging from 16GB up to 1TB.

“Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 16GB SD card,” Lexar Senior Marketing Manager Joey Lopez said in a statement. “Today we are excited to announced 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor.”

The highest-capacity card’s specs claim it has read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of 70MB/s, though its V30/U3 rating suggests we can expect sustained performance closer to 30MB/s.

Back in 2017, Micron, Lexar’s then parent company, announced it was discontinuing the Lexar media storage business. But last August saw the brand re-introduced almost a year after being acquired by Chinese flash storage maker Longsys.

Not surprisingly, the 1TB card doesn’t come cheap. Lexar lists the price at $499, though B&H has it available to order for $399.99, which is still $100 more than buying two 512GB SD cards.

While SanDisk might have missed out on the first commercial 1TB SD card, the company just revealed a prototype 4TB thumb drive at CES featuring a USB Type-C interface. Hopefully, this is one product it will eventually launch.