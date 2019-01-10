Highly anticipated: All of the numbers from AMD's GPU announcement have been aggregated for ease of comparison. Although independent benchmarks are not yet available, here is a small taste of how results might shake out.

Following the AMD's presentation of the 7nm Radeon VII gaming GPU, everyone was left wondering how exactly it stacks up against Nvidia's RTX 2080. Upon further analysis, there are quite a few benchmarks available spread throughout all of the press release. Note that these are still AMD's own benchmarks and not the usual comprehensive testing done once GPUs are in the hands of third parties.

In AMD's comparison between the RX Vega 64 and Radeon VII, there are some important hardware choices to note right out of the gate. An Intel Core i7-7700K paired with 16GB of DDR4 3000MHz memory was used for both GPUs in an unknown motherboard. Resolution for all games was set to 4K with "Max Settings" applied.

As noted upon initial announcement, the Radeon VII does in fact appear to be between 25 percent and 35 percent faster than a Vega 64, with an average frame rate increase of 28.6 percent. The table below was put together by HardOCP:

However, things get a little more interesting when attempting to compare the Radeon VII to the RTX 2080, which is really what everyone is itching to know. AMD used Strange Brigade as one of the games for comparison. Between the Vega 64 and Radeon VII, there is an exceptionally large jump in that title.

Running on the Vulkan API instead of DirectX, there is even less surprise as to why AMD might have picked that specific game for comparison. After all, Vulkan was originally derived from parts of AMD's Mantle API. Battlefield V and Far Cry 5 both show no noticeable gains for the Radeon VII over the RTX 2080.

Overall, results still do look fairly promising for the Radeon VII, but the jury is definitely still out on whether it will be able to beat the RTX 2080 in the core group of trending games.