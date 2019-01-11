What just happened? Capcom's long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 2 is nearly here. Those interested in getting a feel for the game ahead of the January 25 launch date can try out the new 1-Shot demo for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Make it count, however, as you'll only have 30 minutes with the demo before it expires.

As you’ve likely heard by now, this is a timed demo. You get 30 minutes to play through as Leon S. Kennedy. Should you complete the demo before the allotted half hour elapses, you can restart to use up the remaining time. Similarly, if you succumb to the zombie apocalypse, you can try again until time runs out.

Fortunately, the clock stops whenever you are in a menu, giving you time to thoroughly investigate any items you pick up and check your map.

At the end of the demo, regardless of whether or not you successfully complete it, you’ll be treated to an exclusive cinematic trailer.

Spoiler alert – If you’d rather skip right to the reward, you can view the trailer over on YouTube.

Capcom has reportedly reimagined some portions of the game in order to surprise veteran players. There’s also a new control scheme and camera system, we’re told, which should help to modernize the title. The original is more than 20 years old, after all.

Resident Evil 2 drops on January 25, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.