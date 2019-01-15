Super Bowl TV deals, Cyberpower 8-core RX 590 gaming towerBy TechSpot Deals
TVs are being discounted in anticipation for the Super Bowl and Dell is adding a bonus $100 gift card to select discounted UltraSharp monitors. As usual we're making sure only the best deals (in our opinion) make it here, so if you were looking to buy something in one of the categories below, see what discounts are currently available.
Featured Deals
- 75" Sceptre U750CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $899.99 at Walmart (list price $1799.99).
- 65" TCL 65R617 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $849.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- 55" Vizio P55-F1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $125 Dell Gift Card for $719.99 at Dell (list price $799.99).
- 49" LG 49UK6090PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $100 Dell Gift Card for $349.99 at Dell (list price $449.99).
- Alienware AW3418DW 34" 3440x1440 WQHD GSYNC Curved Gaming Monitor for $799.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i5-7200U 15.6" 1920x1080 Laptop for $479 at Dell (use code: VOSTRO240 - list price $1027.14).
- Alienware Aurora Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Gaming Desktop with 8GB RTX 2080 OC for $1399.99 at Dell (use code: 200OFF1599 - list price $1749.99).
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core Liquid Cooled Gaming PC with 8GB Radeon RX 580, 16GB RAM, Dual Storage for $999.99 at Walmart (list price $1589.99).
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB 3D NAND SATA III 2.5" SSD for $124.99 (500GB for $70) at Amazon (list price $159.99).
- V-Moda Crossfade Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $164.99).
- Netgear Arlo Pro HD Wireless Security System with 3 Cameras and Mounts for $334.89 at Amazon (list price $579.99).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K UHD LED HDTV for $279.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 50" Samsung UN50NU6900 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $377.99 at Walmart (list price $599.99).
- 50" Vizio D50x-G9 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV with Voice Remote and Chromecast for $298 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Vizio D55x-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $388 at Walmart (list price $478).
- 55" TCL 55S405 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV (2017 Model) for $349.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99).
- 55" TCL 55S517 4K UHD Roku Smart LED HDTV (2018 Model) for $449.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99).
- 65" LG 65UK6090PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart HDTV + $100 Dell Gift Card for $599.99 at Dell (list price $699.99).
- 65" Vizio M65-F0 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $849.99 at Dell (list price $999.99).
- 55" Sony XBR55X900F 4K UHD HDR 120Hz Native Smart LED HDTV + $250 Dell Gift Card for $1199.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).
- ViewSonic PX747-4K 3500 Lumens 4K Projector for $897.10 after rebate at Amazon (list price $1099.99).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i9-9900K 8-core Tower Gaming Desktop with 32GB RAM, Dual Storage, GTX 1080 for $1979.99 at Dell (use code: 200OFF1599 - list price $2279.99).
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Desktop for $689.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $858.99).
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop with Dual Storage, GTX 1050Ti for $949 at Dell (use code: SAVE100 - list price $1498.57).
- Dell UltraSharp U2412M 24" 1920x1200 IPS Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $249.99 at Dell (list price $339.99).
- Dell UltraSharp UP2516D 25" 2560x1440 IPS Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $399.99 at Dell (list price $549.99).
- Dell UltraSharp U3219Q 32" 3840x2160 4K USB-C IPS LED Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $819.99 at Dell (list price $1099.99).
Electronics & Components
- Amazon Echo Input (Add Alexa to your own speaker) for $19.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99).
- Inland Professional 480GB SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Seagate Expansion 4TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- PNY Elite 512GB UHS-I microSDXC Card (Up to 90MB/s) for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
- Pevono DC Bench 4 Digital Variable Power Supply (0-30V/0-5A) for $43.49 at Amazon (use code: 8YXEXMEY - list price $86.99).
- LG V30+ 128GB 6" Unlocked Smartphone for $369.99 at Walmart (list price $659.99).
- Prime Exclusive: Motorola Moto G6 64GB 5.7" Octa-core Unlocked Smartphone for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Anker Premium 5-Port 60W USB Wall Charger with 30W PD USB-C Port for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Aukey 10050mAh Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank for $17.81 at Amazon (use code: INBLHV46 - list price $26.99).
- Aukey 20000mAh Quick Charge 3.0 USB-C Dual USB Power Bank for $27.83 at Amazon (use code: FYGKCZFL - list price $47.99).
- Aukey 26500mAh Quick Charge 3.0 Dual USB Power Bank for $34.64 at Amazon (use code: 2AOZA89R - list price $62.99).
- Aukey Latitude Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with 3 EQ Modes and aptX for $17.99 at Amazon (use code: JRNS4LAM - list price $29.99).
- Brother HL-L2350DW Compact Monochrome Duplex Laser Printer with Wireless Printing for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Brother HLL2395DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer with Wireless Printing for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99).
