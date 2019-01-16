Why it matters: These days, there are a dizzying number of mice designed for certain games, including MMOs. It’s a category Cooler Master has just entered with its first mouse designed for massively multiplayer online titles, and it even comes with an integrated D-pad and OLED display.

Unlike standard or FPS-focused mice, those designed for MMOs and MOBAs tend to feature a multitude of buttons. Corsair’s Scimitar Pro RGB, for example—one of the top picks in our ‘Best Mice of 2019’ feature—has 12.

Cooler Master’s MM830 is a little different. Rather than being packed with buttons on the left side, it features a built-in D-pad. In addition to the added functionality, this also gives users a solid thumb grip, according to the company.

The 162g MM830 has eight programmable buttons, including those on the D-pad, which isn’t as many as the Scimitar or Razer’s Naga Trinity, and may not be considered enough by some MMO/MOBA aficionados. What it does have, however, is a 96 x 64 OLED display that can be customized to show graphics or DPI settings.

The MM830 features an Avago PMW3360 optical sensor, a DPI range of 100-24,000, Omron switches that are good for 20 million clicks, and a durable PBT chassis, which, according to Cooler Master, “minimizes wear and tear due to sweat, sun, and Cheetos dust." It also comes with dynamic four zone RGB lighting

The MM830 is available from retailers now, starting from $79.99