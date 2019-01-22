Something to look forward to: We’re less than one month away from the Unpacked event where Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S10 phones—along with a foldable device and other products. As such, leaks are arriving thick and fast, the latest of which reveals pricing for the three models. Unsurprisingly, the flagship version carries a steep price tag.

It’s almost certain that Samsung is releasing three versions of the Galaxy S10: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite, which may be called the Galaxy S10E, a 6.1-inch Galaxy S10, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+.

Italian tech site Tutto Android has revealed the Galaxy S10 prices in Italy. There are six variants, comprised of different models, memory, and storage sizes.

Galaxy S10 Lite 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €779 ($885)

Galaxy S10 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €929 ($1,056)

Galaxy S10 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,179 ($1,340)

Galaxy S10+ 6GB RAM / 128GB storage: €1,049 ($1,192)

Galaxy S10+ 8GB RAM / 512GB storage: €1,299 ($1,477)

Galaxy S10+ 12GB RAM / 1TB storage: €1,600 ($1,819)

It appears Samsung has upped the minimum storage to 128GB while removing the 256GB option. It also seems that last year’s rumors of a 12GB RAM model were accurate, though combined with 1TB of storage, it comes at a very high price: around $1819.

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10+ (L to R), encased pic.twitter.com/Pk2gpXkXxn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 19 January 2019

While the S10 Lite/S10E is under $900, it does lack the other phones’ in-display fingerprint reader. It also has dual cameras and a flat screen, whereas the S10 has three rear cameras, a curved display, and a hole punch selfie cam. The S10+ also has three lenses, along with a larger hole punch.

We’ll get confirmation of the Galaxy S10 models’ prices and specs on Wednesday, February 20.