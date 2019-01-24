Bottom line: Olympus has made an interesting choice with the OM-D E-M1X, electing to fine-tune the Mark II rather than create a true successor or explore the full-frame waters as its competitors are doing. Will the strategy pay off? Do consumers really want a bulky micro four thirds camera? Only time will tell.

Olympus as promised on Thursday officially welcomed a new member to its OM-D family.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is more of an upgraded version of the E-M1 Mark II than a true successor. It features the same 20.4-megapixel sensor as the Mark II albeit with a pair of TruePic VIII image processors. There’s also an improved image stabilization system that offers a staggering 7.0 stops of compensation (and up to 7.5 stops if using a lens with built-in stabilization).

The camera’s electronic viewfinder has also been improved, now boasting a lag time of just five milliseconds and a magnification of 0.83x with overlays enabled. The built-in Wi-Fi is now of the 802.11ac variety and wired connectivity now happens over USB Type-C which supports in-camera charging.

The real story of the OM-D E-M1X, as Imaging Resource correctly highlights, is Olympus’ prioritization of handling, operability and durability over compactness and portability.

Simply put, the OM-D E-M1X is far bulkier and heavier than the Mark II or most other micro four thirds cameras. It measures 5.7 inches x 5.8 inches x 3.0 inches and tips the scales at 35.2 ounces. This is due largely to the new vertical grip which also makes room for a second battery. That’s nice and all but the extra size counters the benefits that some look for in a micro four thirds camera.

Perhaps one shouldn’t get too hung up about the body, however, as the platform’s lenses are still much smaller and lighter than full-frame DSLR counterparts.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X launches on February 22. It’s available to pre-order from writing for $2,999.99 (body only).