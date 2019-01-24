Bottom line: If the actual Super Bowl can offer even half as much excitement as this year’s Tecmo simulation, it should be an entertaining affair. If not, well, at least there are the commercials.

Predicting the winner of the Super Bowl using unconventional means is a time-honored tradition, one that the folks behind classic NES football game Tecmo Super Bowl have been participating in for years.

Tecmo recently published its simulation for Super Bowl LIII which is scheduled to take place on February 3 between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

As you’ll see in the video above, the Rams are ahead by a score of 17-7 at halftime and it remains that way heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots tack on a touchdown with less than five minutes left to bring them within three of tying it up. A fumble on the ensuing possession gives the Pats the ball back and New England wastes no time putting it in the end zone.

The final two minutes are especially exciting. I won’t spoil it here except to say that it comes down to the very last play.

Who are you cheering for in this year's big game?

