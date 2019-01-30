Something to look forward to: It looks like DTS:X, the object-based surround sound technology, is coming to PC and Xbox One. Steven Wilssens, Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft for Audio, revealed the news in a tweet. He also said that Dolby Atmos would soon be getting some improvements.

Wilssens said that DTS:X was coming to the PC and Xbox One in the coming weeks. It will be available to Windows Insiders first before moving to Microsoft’s console. “Once any issues have been ironed out, they will move to the PC and Xbox audiences that are on retail builds.”

We also have DTS coming to PC and Xbox in the coming weeks. It will be available to the PC Insider audience first and then move to Xbox. Once any issues have been ironed out, they will move to the PC and Xbox audiences that are on retail builds. — Steven Wilssens (@steven_wilssens) 25 January 2019

DTS:X tries to create a multi-dimensional sound that moves around the listener as it would in real life. Unlike its Dolby Atmos rival, it works with any standard surround speaker setups—no need for extra overhead speakers.

A DTS:X Ultra app has been available in Microsoft’s store for a few weeks now, but it still can’t be downloaded. Screenshots show a ‘Content Mode,’ where users can optimize their audio based on content type. This includes music, voice, movies and, where supported, specific game genres—strategy, RPG, shooter.

Windows Latest notes that a Microsoft support document lists spatial audio formats that include DolbyAtmosForHeadphones, DolbyAtmosForHomeTheater, DolbyAtmosForSpeakers, DTSHeadphoneX, DTSXUltra, and WindowsSonic.

Thanks for the comments. We have some great enhancements coming to Dolby Atmos on PC and Xbox One. Including enablement enahncements (PC & XB1), laptop speakers (PC), customization (PC & x XB1), and Dolby Atmos upmixing for legacy channel based content with home receivers (Xbox) — Steven Wilssens (@steven_wilssens) 25 January 2019

In a separate tweet, Wilssens said that improvements were coming to Dolby Atmos on the PC and Xbox One. You can download the Dolby Atmos for Headphones app and get a free month-long trial, after which there’s a one-off payment of $14.99.