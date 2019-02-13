Bottom line: Ubisoft and Mozilla are teaming up to develop Clever-Commit, an AI aimed at drastically reducing debugging time needed for games and software. Ubisoft estimates that debugging is responsible for 70 percent of costs and resources during development. Clever-Commit uses the existing code base and regression modeling to identify common bugs in new code, and correct them once the code is committed.

Ubisoft recently announced it is partnering with Mozilla to develop Clever-Commit, an AI coding assistant. Clever-Commit analyzes and flags potential new bugs by learning from your code base's bug and regression data.

Technology like this will help reduce the number of bugs in software at launch, as every time new code is committed, Clever-Commit highlights potential issues and corrects them. Ubisoft is already using this tech in recent game development, and Mozilla expects versions of its browser in the near future to incorporate the technology.

Ubisoft demoed the tool, then called Commit-Assistant, last year.

For now, Clever-Commit is not open source and its use will be limited to Ubisoft and Mozilla. Mozilla is known for its open source platform, and its rare for the company to release tools and extensions for the browser that aren't open source.

Currently, Clever-Commit isn't even open to other developers for a price. This could be because Mozilla is providing support to enhance the tool's functionality before releasing it into the wild. The company hopes that Clever-Commit will catch three to four out of five bugs before they ever end up in the code, dramatically cutting down on debugging time needed. In their release video, Ubisoft estimates that debugging time accounts for 70 percent of production costs.

“With a new release every 6 to 8 weeks, making sure the code we ship is as clean as possible is crucial to the performance people experience with Firefox,” writes Mozilla’s Firefox release manager Sylvestre Ledru. "The Firefox engineering team will start using Clever-Commit in its code-writing, testing and release process."

This kind of software, while not obvious to the consumer, will have dramatic effects on both game and software development time and stability. Being able to catch bugs this early in the development process of a game would enable studios to more frequently hit release dates, reduce the number of patches needed, and reduce the time from alpha to beta and release. Here's hoping Bethesda is the next client to jump aboard.