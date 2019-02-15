Why it matters: Very few consumer electronics makers have found success with standalone retail stores but if there's anyone besides Apple that can make it work, it's Samsung. Assuming its first locations are well received, we can likely expect Samsung to expand to other cities in the not-too-distant future.

February 20 is going to be a big day for Samsung. In addition to hosting its latest Unpacked event where we expect to see both the Galaxy S10 and Samsung’s new foldable smartphone, the South Korean electronics giant will be opening its first standalone retail stores in the US.

Samsung Experience Stores are coming to The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles, The Galleria in Houston and Roosevelt Field on Long Island in Garden City, New York. Visitors to these locations will have the opportunity to learn about and purchase Samsung’s newest products, go hands-on with live demos and receive customer support including walk-in repair for mobile devices.

The stores are Samsung’s answer to customers who said they wanted a place where they can get a feel for the company’s products first-hand.

Samsung up to this point has occasionally hosted pop-up stores around the country and partnered with consumer electronics retailers like Best Buy to create mini shops to showcase its products. In 2016, the company opened Samsung 837 in New York City as a public showroom for its tech but doesn’t offer items for sale.

In addition to the new stores, Samsung will also embark on a new pop-up tour starting in March.